Fire breaks out near San Diego Zoo Safari Park

A fire that broke out west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Pasqual drew a fast and heavy attack by fire crews and helicopters Friday afternoon.
Three firefighting helicopters and eight fire rigs from various agencies hit the flames along San Pasqual Valley Road near state Route 78 about 1:30 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol got motorists’ reports of the fire just starting. Officers soon closed Route 78 at Ramona Highlands.
Within 15 minutes, Cal Fire tweeted that the blaze had burned three acres.