Fire at PG&E substation leaves thousands without power in San Francisco

A fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation in San Francisco left tens of thousands of residents without power and halted some rail line services Friday morning.

The power outage occurred around 9 a.m. when a fire erupted at PG&E’s Larken Substation, affecting about 95,000 customers, according to Nicole Liebelt, a spokeswoman for the company.

Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, remained functioning with the exception of the Montgomery Station in downtown San Francisco, which has since been reopened, officials said.

Liebelt said repair crews had been able to restore power to at least 10,000 customers by noon. She estimated that service would be fully restored around 1 p.m.

She said an investigation will be conducted to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.