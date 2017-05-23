Santa Ana police are looking for a man caught on video trying to assault a woman

The Santa Ana Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man it says was captured on video trying to sexually assault an intoxicated woman last weekend.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Broadway when a 26-year-old woman was approached by a man who forcefully “removed her clothing and attempted to sexually assault her,” a police statement read.

The Santa Ana Police Department released video footage of a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in the downtown area early Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department released video footage of a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in the downtown area early Sunday. See more videos

On Tuesday police investigators released video footage of the incident. The video shows an adult Latino man dressed in blue jeans, a plaid shirt and black sneakers. The man is walking several feet behind a woman who appears to be intoxicated. At one point, the woman disappears from the camera’s view.

Moments later the man approaches her and is seen trying to assault her and drag her to the bottom of a stairwell. Shortly after, the man is seen running away.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a spokesman for Santa Ana police, said the woman was groped by the assailant but managed to fight back. She found two officers nearby and reported the incident.

Bertagna hopes that someone will recognize the man, whom officers suspect may have perpetrated other sexual assaults.

“In my opinion he targeted her and we believe he’s a sexual predator,” Bertagna said. “He may have done it in the past.”

Police urge anyone going out to go in groups, rather than alone.

