3 of 4 people fatally shot in Santa Clarita house identified

A coroner’s official has identified three of four people shot to death inside a Santa Clarita home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide involving family members.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies at the house Friday after getting a call from someone concerned about the family.

Lt. Rodney Moore said the husband and wife, their college-age daughter and preteen son were found shot to death in what appears to be a murder-suicide carried out by the husband. Police are not looking for any suspects.

The coroner’s office Sunday identified three of the deceased as Amy Suzanne Birnkrant, 47; Drew Taylor Birnkrant, 20; and Sean Birnkrant, 11.