SWAT team responds to a Seal Beach neighborhood after reports of a shooting

Police in a Seal Beach neighborhood are asking residents to stay in their homes while a SWAT team responds to reports of gunshots in the area Sunday night.

Police dispatch received a call about 7:20 p.m. from a woman in an apartment near 7th Street and Central Avenue who requested police assistance before the call was disconnected, said Sgt. Michael Henderson.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing several shots and police have not heard anything from the apartment since, Henderson said.

At 11:00 p.m., the situation was still active and “being treated as a barricade situation” with residents in the immediate area and on some surrounding streets being asked to stay inside their homes, Henderson said.

paloma.esquivel@latimes.com

For more Inland Empire news follow me @palomaesquivel