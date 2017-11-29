Recreational marijuana could go on sale Jan. 5 in San Francisco

Recreational weed could be on sale in San Francisco as soon as Jan. 5 if the mayor quickly signs legislation approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors adopted regulations Tuesday night favored by cannabis advocates, rejecting attempts to mandate a larger barrier between schools and pot shops.

The board also rejected provisions that would have allowed neighborhoods to limit the number of weed shops or ban them outright.

The legislation requires a second vote on Tuesday by the board.

City attorney spokesman John Cote says if San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee signs that same day, the legislation could go into effect on midnight Jan. 5.