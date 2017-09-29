Shepard Fairey's towering mural rises in Costa Mesa

Mayor Katrina Foley seemed awestruck as she looked up at a mural being painted in Costa Mesa.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” she said Thursday. “I really am.”

Designed by street artist Shepard Fairey — best known for his Obey art campaign and clothing line, and for designing the Obama “Hope” poster — the Baker Street mural is a towering work.

Roughly 136 feet wide and 55 feet tall, it’s an eye-popping canvas of vibrant red, yellow, blue and black visible to drivers on the nearby 55 Freeway.

“It was an incredible opportunity to have something so visual,” Fairey said Thursday. “What I hope is people who enjoy it consider how art enriches the community and then, maybe, they support more projects like this.”

Massive in size, the mural is painstakingly detailed. Symbols such as a dove and an angel holding a lotus flower are painted along with depictions of surf and skate culture.

The word “Welcome” hovers above a woman with a flower in her hair, and “Independence” is etched above a stand of palm trees.

In designing the mural, Fairey took care to craft something that would catch the eye of drivers zooming by but not be overly complex, he said.

“I have a sense of what’s going to work from a distance,” he said. “I feel like there’s plenty of detail to enjoy, but it’s not so fussy, not so busy.”

The privately funded mural is part of Baker Block — an apartment complex development at the intersection of Baker and Pullman streets.

Fairey started work on the mural Monday and said his goal is to wrap it up this week.

“Art in public space is exciting because it keeps people from having to go to a gallery or a museum,” he said. “Maybe it reels some people into being excited about art and into art, which is great.”

Foley was able to persuade Fairey to make one notable addition to his work: Costa Mesa’s official motto, “City of the Arts,” is emblazoned near the top.

“We’re trying, everywhere we can, to really showcase the arts,” Foley said.

CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA Twitter said it found 201 accounts linked to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Immigration officials announced hundreds of arrests in so-called ‘sanctuary cities.' A second rock slide in as many days occurred at Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. A civilian oversight group has called on the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. Republicans have proposed a tax overhaul that could hit Californians hard. California is moving its presidential primary in a push for electoral relevance. The L.A. city controller has recommended using city land for emergency campgrounds for the homeless. CAPTION The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA

luke.money@latimes.com

Money writes for Times Community News