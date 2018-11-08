After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks bar, killing 12 people Wednesday night, Ian David Long was known to neighbors in his Newbury Park neighborhood as a troubled ex-Marine who appeared to have serious mental health problems.
Dressed in black, Long, 28, drove his mother’s car to the Borderline Bar & Grill, where he threw smoke bombs and rained bullets on a crowd of 150 to 200 people, law enforcement officials said.
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said officials discussed whether Long suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
His said his department had had several interactions with Long, including a visit to his home in April for a complaint of disturbing the peace. Deputies at the time said Long was irate and acting irrationally, Dean said. They called in mental health professionals to evaluate him, and they concluded he did not need to be taken into custody.
Long was the victim of a battery at a different Thousand Oaks bar in January 2015, Dean said.
Neighbor Richard Berge, 77, said Long was known to kick in the walls of the home he lived in with his mother, Berge said.
“She’s a very sweet woman, but she had a lot of problems with the son,” Berge said. “I just know he tore the house up.”
Tom Hanson, 70, also lived near the Longs.
Earlier this year, sometime in April, Hanson called police when he overheard Ian Long one morning tearing the house apart. Hanson was worried that Long would hurt himself.
“I am not surprised, but I’m shocked,” Hanson said.
Neighbor Nick Dichirico said he was lucky to get a hello from Long whenever he saw him. Dichirico knows neighbors who live around Long’s home, and he regularly talks to them while walking his dog.
“He was one person that wouldn’t talk to anybody,” Dichirico said. “Everybody around here knows everybody, and everybody knows what’s going on, and this is a surprise to wake up to this morning.”
According to the U.S. Marines, Long served between 2008 and 2013 and was a machine gunner. He was stationed in Afghanistan between from 2010 to 2011.
He received standard military honors including the Navy Unit Commendation, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Combat Action Ribbon and Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.
He attained the rank of corporal.
Long was among Newbury Park High School's class of 2008, according to a local newspaper's list of graduates, and he played varsity baseball for the Panthers during his junior year.
Long carried out the attack armed with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine that he purchased legally in Simi Valley, Dean said. A source said he also had a “smoke device.”