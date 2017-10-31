Skateboarder killed in drive-by shooting

Authorities released the name today of a skateboarder who was fatally shot in Arleta.

The shooting took place about 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of Stanwin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The skateboarder, Angel Maciel, 28, died at the hospital, the coroner's office reported.

“The victim was riding his skateboard when a vehicle pulled alongside of him and an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds,” an LAPD statement said.

No description was released of the suspect or suspects, or of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives at (818) 374-1934, or (877) LAPD-24-7.