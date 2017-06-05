Woman accused of stabbing daughter, granddaughters slashed son 10 years ago

A Colton woman suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters previously pleaded guilty to stabbing her son and throwing her daughter out of a van while driving on the freeway in 2005.

The Pasadena Star-News reported in 2007 that after the plea a judge ruled that Nicole Darrington Clark was not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity and sent her to a state hospital for 34 years to life. Neither child was seriously injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear when or why she was released from the mental hospital and whether the daughter in the 2005 attack is the same one found critically injured Monday in Colton. Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking answers to those questions. But police said earlier Monday that they were aggressively looking for Darrington Clark, who is not in custody.

A 1-year-old granddaughter of Darrington Clark was killed, and her sister was critically injured in the Monday morning stabbing. The two girls and two women lived together in an apartment.