Woman stabbed inside hospital room during domestic dispute in Long Beach

A woman was in stable condition Tuesday after she was stabbed inside her hospital room during a domestic dispute in the early morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police officers responded about 2:50 a.m. to St. Mary Medical Center in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue to investigate a stabbing inside a hospital room. Arriving officers learned that a female patient had been stabbed during a domestic dispute, according to a department statement.

Officers were able to locate the man suspected of stabbing the woman a short distance from the hospital and took him into custody. The man, whose identity was not being released by police, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.

The man is being held at Long Beach city jail pending $1-million bail. The incident remains under investigation.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition.

