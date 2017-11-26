More than 100 handguns stolen from Sylmar storage facility

More than 100 handguns were stolen from a storage facility in the Sylmar area, the Los Angeles Couty Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The theft was reported about 8 a.m. Saturday from Storage Etc. at on Lopez Canyon Road, said Lt. DeMarkus Smith of the Sheriff’s Department’s Crescenta Valley Station. The owner of the guns was notified that the lock on his storage unit had been tampered with, Smith said. The owner checked the unit and determined the firearms were gone.

It is believed the burglary occurred between sometime Friday night and 8 a.m., Smith said. Detectives were checking surveillance video as part of the investigation, Smith said.