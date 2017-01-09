Monster storm leaves images of destruction, danger and beauty across California

The worst of a series of winter storms leave images of destruction, danger and beauty across Northern California.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes as rivers overflowed their banks. Several key highways including Interstate 80, Interstate 280, U.S. 395 and U.S. 101 were closed for periods due to hazardous conditions.
Authorities were trying to determine whether the deaths of three people in the Bay Area — one killed by a falling tree, two others by car accidents — were related to the storms.
The flood danger is expected to continue through the week as more rain falls and as snow at higher elevations melts.
Yosemite
The storm closed the Yosemite Valley through the weekend amid flooding and snow. It produced some dramatic views:
Sierra Nevada
The storm dumped rain and snow in the mountains. But the snow melted quickly, causing rivers such as the Truckee to overflow their banks.
Bay Area
Numerous roads were closed due to flooding and mudslides, including the 280 and 101 freeways.
