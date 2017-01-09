Monster storm leaves images of destruction, danger and beauty across California

The worst of a series of winter storms leave images of destruction, danger and beauty across Northern California.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes as rivers overflowed their banks. Several key highways including Interstate 80, Interstate 280, U.S. 395 and U.S. 101 were closed for periods due to hazardous conditions.

Authorities were trying to determine whether the deaths of three people in the Bay Area — one killed by a falling tree, two others by car accidents — were related to the storms.

The flood danger is expected to continue through the week as more rain falls and as snow at higher elevations melts.

The storm closed the Yosemite Valley through the weekend amid flooding and snow. It produced some dramatic views:

https://twitter.com/tracybarbutes/status/818237119105613824

https://twitter.com/YosemiteNPS/status/817864993232146432

https://twitter.com/yosemitestay/status/818473478567313411

https://twitter.com/VeronicaABC30/status/818233245309366272

Sierra Nevada

The storm dumped rain and snow in the mountains. But the snow melted quickly, causing rivers such as the Truckee to overflow their banks.

https://twitter.com/GuliziaMario/status/818266223716679681

https://twitter.com/ChiefDave_RFD/status/818217754230661125

https://twitter.com/CBS13CallKurtis/status/818379766428377088

https://twitter.com/CalBarTrustee/status/818269684768223232

https://twitter.com/CHPgv/status/818220228051992576

https://twitter.com/MacyJJenkins/status/818147324060807168

Bay Area

Numerous roads were closed due to flooding and mudslides, including the 280 and 101 freeways.

https://twitter.com/SFGate/status/818167880319537152

https://twitter.com/NBCian/status/818348886133592064

https://twitter.com/AzenithKTVU/status/818261174156292096

https://twitter.com/JodiHernandezTV/status/818209043600637952

https://twitter.com/kentphotos/status/818191681535123456

https://twitter.com/iGerryUnot/status/818167265111617536

