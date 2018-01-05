L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Stolen surfboard caper in Santa Barbara cracked, authorities say

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says an attempt to sell stolen surfboards led to the arrests of two men and a woman.

Deputies received a report Wednesday that a man was attempting to sell the surfboards to a store that deals in used sporting equipment.

Authorities determined that the surfboards had been stolen from a vehicle in Santa Barbara earlier in the week. Their investigation led them to another man and a woman sitting in a pickup truck parked nearby that had been stolen in Santa Maria last month.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search of the truck revealed suspected stolen property, including laptop computers, cellphones, mail and credit cards as well as a credit card “skimming” device.

All three were arrested on multiple charges.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
71°