Stolen surfboard caper in Santa Barbara cracked, authorities say

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says an attempt to sell stolen surfboards led to the arrests of two men and a woman.

Deputies received a report Wednesday that a man was attempting to sell the surfboards to a store that deals in used sporting equipment.

Authorities determined that the surfboards had been stolen from a vehicle in Santa Barbara earlier in the week. Their investigation led them to another man and a woman sitting in a pickup truck parked nearby that had been stolen in Santa Maria last month.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search of the truck revealed suspected stolen property, including laptop computers, cellphones, mail and credit cards as well as a credit card “skimming” device.

All three were arrested on multiple charges.