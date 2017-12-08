Their house burned down, but family takes solace in the few mementos that survived

Jacklyn Mann, 29, sifted through the charred metal and debris of her former house Friday afternoon with her brother, Ben Mann, 26, and father Roger Mann, 60.

The family is among the first residents on their block to return to the Ventura neighborhood. Along the windy street, houses had been destroyed by the Thomas fire.

The Manns came back Friday with one goal in mind: to salvage any household items that held sentimental value.

“I found another one!” Jacklyn shouted to her dad.

In her hand was a dusty ceramic pinch pot that her other brother, Dixon Mann, made years ago in elementary school.

“Oh, cool! Sweet,” Roger said.

Lined on the side of their property were small items that the family had dug up that day.

Among them was Ben’s swimming medals from childhood.

They decided to spend the day scavenging after earlier finding a Christmas ornament that belonged to Jacklyn.

It had been hanging on the Christmas tree they had just decorated Monday before the fire destroyed the house.

“We didn’t want to wait,” Jacklyn said. “It’s weird to see what survived the flames.”

Despite their positive attitude, Jacklyn said the situation hasn’t been easy.

Her mom couldn’t bring herself to return to the home where they had lived for 13 years.

melissa.etehad@latimes.com

Twitter: @melissaetehad