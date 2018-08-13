Pilot killed in Sylmar crash is identified by authorities

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft that crashed Sunday afternoon in Sylmar has been identified as a 55-year-old Marina del Rey resident, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Scott Watson was the only person in the plane when it crashed shortly after 2 p.m. in a field near the 12600 block of Encinitas Avenue, just east of the 5 Freeway, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in a statement.
The pilot was pulled from the wreckage but died at the scene, Humphrey said.
Watson was the registered owner of the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation into the crash, Humphrey said.