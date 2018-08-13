Advertisement

Pilot killed in Sylmar crash is identified by authorities

Paloma Esquivel
By
Aug 13, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Emergency personnel at the scene of a plane crash Sunday in Sylmar. (OnScene.TV)

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft that crashed Sunday afternoon in Sylmar has been identified as a 55-year-old Marina del Rey resident, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Scott Watson was the only person in the plane when it crashed shortly after 2 p.m. in a field near the 12600 block of Encinitas Avenue, just east of the 5 Freeway, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in a statement.

The pilot was pulled from the wreckage but died at the scene, Humphrey said.

A KABC report this morning said Watson worked as a Disney Imagineer programming rides for Disney parks around the world. He was married with three adult children, his family told the news station.

Watson was the registered owner of the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation into the crash, Humphrey said.

