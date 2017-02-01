Two students threatened attack 'bigger than Columbine' at Troy High School, police say

Two students at Troy High School were detained after allegedly threatening a school shooting, Fullerton police said Wednesday.

Fullerton police said a school official was told that the students, both 16, were overheard at a campus sporting event talking about an attack “bigger than Columbine.” The students allegedly also spoke about what kinds of firearms they might use, police said in a statement.

The person who overheard the conversation was alarmed and took photos of the pair before alerting school officials, who called police.

Fullerton police said that search warrants were served at several locations and that the students were detained. Eventually, they were released to their parents as the investigation continues. Police said the pair had apparently looked up information about school shootings on the Internet.