Suspect in wild subway tunnel chase charged with six felonies

A Los Angeles County civil grand jury studied 421 police pursuits in the county that were reported to the California Highway Patrol in a 12-month period beginning October 2015. The grand jury's report found that suspects were immediately apprehended in 67% of the chases, leaving 139 pursuits that did not end in an arrest. Fifty-nine involved vehicles that escaped, and 47 ended because police abandoned the pursuit, usually for safety reasons. The others included suspects who fled on foot vehicles that crashed.