Protests at UC Davis lead to canceling of speech by Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos

Speeches by conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli were canceled after heated protests erupted Friday night at UC Davis.

University police put up barricades as protesters shouting “shut it down!” grew increasingly rowdy in the hours leading up to the talks. The UC Davis College Republicans, which sponsored the event, chose to cancel.

Yiannopoulos writes for the Breitbart.com website and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. He said on his Facebook page that the event was canceled after “violence from left-wing protesters.”

But campus police said there was no violence or property destruction and no arrests were made.

The school's interim chancellor, Ralph Hexter, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the protests and cancellation.