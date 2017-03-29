Man shot and killed in Watts

The Los Angeles Police Department is trying to determine the motive for a shooting in Watts that left a man in his 30s dead early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight near 107th Street and Lou Dillon Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the scene, and the man was reported dead by paramedics.

Eight people have been killed in the Watts area in the past 12 months, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Homicide Report.

