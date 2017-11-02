LAPD investigating second woman who accused Harvey Weinstein of wrongdoing

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday confirmed it is investigating the case of a second woman who claims wrongdoing at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein.

An LAPD spokesman said only that the allegation occurred in 2015. The exact nature of the claims were not immediately clear. A law enforcement source described the alleged behavior as lewd acts.

Weinstein is also under investigation in Beverly Hills, New York and London.

Weinstein’s representative denied any allegation of criminal behavior.

Since a New York Times article on Oct. 5 first revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, more than 50 woman have alleged that they were sexually harassed or assaulted by the former independent film impresario. Weinstein was fired from his job earlier this month.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lucia Evans and Lysette Anthony have all publicly stated that they were raped or forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein.

In the other Los Angeles case, police have been investigating an Italian model-actress’ accusations of being forced by Weinstein to have sex with him in her hotel room in 2013.

At Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel, the actress told The Times, “he grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she said. “He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

Weinstein’s representative denied the allegation.

British police are investigating 11 allegations of sexual assaults against Weinstein that span several decades, sources said Tuesday.

Authorities said that the alleged attacks involved seven women and that nine were reported to have occurred on British soil. Three women have stepped forward within the last week, British police said, including one who claimed she was attacked in the early 1990s.

