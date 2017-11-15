Burglar stole expensive wine by putting bottles down his pants, police say

The Glendale Police Department is hoping the public can identify a man suspected of stealing from a pair of liquor stores after releasing surveillance photos that appear to show him shoving bottles of wine down his pants.

The thefts were reported Oct. 12 from Mission Wine and Spirits at 708 S. Glendale Ave. and Mission Liquor at 825 W. Glenoaks Blvd. In each theft, the man walked to the wine section and hid expensive bottles in his pants before leaving, according to department spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

The man drove a white late-model Volkswagen Jetta with black paper license plates.

The man is described as between 25 and 35 years old with facial hair. In the surveillance photos, he can be seen wearing a blue button-down shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.