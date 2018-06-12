Window washer dies after fall from downtown building

A window washer who fell from an East Village building Tuesday has died from his injuries, a San Diego police lieutenant said.
The man, who was in his 60s, fell from the eight-story building on J Street near 11th Street around 8:45 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police Lt. Chris Sharp told OnScene TV.
Police are trying to determine what floor the man was on when he fell. He was found on the floor of a courtyard of the building by emergency responders.
Authorities initially reported the man had suffered a serious injury to his arm in the fall.
Sharp said the man was washing windows with a partner, but the partner was in a different area when he fell. Police were trying to determine what kind of safety apparatus was being used.
“There was equipment around him and it appeared he was harnessed, but we don’t know how it was applied,” Sharp said. “We are still in the early stage of this.”
Police and Cal/OSHA will be investigating the circumstances of the fatal fall and the District Attorney’s Office is looking into the workplace mishap, Sharp said.
One witness told police they saw the window washer on the fifth floor but someone else said he may have been on the roof when he fell. “It was a rather significant height based on his injuries,” Sharp said.
Police were trying to determine if cameras at the building captured the fall.
Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident to determine if any workplace safety regulations were violated. Inspections tend to last three to six months, a spokesman said.
