Where are the nation's worst drivers? We promise you'll be surprised

Motorists in the San Diego region routinely get slapped with speeding tickets, frequently crash their cars and are extremely likely to get pulled over for drunk driving.

That’s according to a report released Tuesday by QuoteWizard, an online company that compares insurance rates for consumers.

The analysis found that San Diegans rank as the fifth worst drivers in nation, with Los Angeles coming in sixth. Surprisingly, places often labeled for having poor drivers, such as Boston and Miami, were nowhere near the top of the list.

Californians often in general get into trouble when they get behind the wheel, according to the new findings, which were based on the company’s data from 2016. Five of the top 10 regions with the highest number of bad drivers were located in the state.

Sacramento came in first and had the highest rate of traffic citations in the country, according to report. The city also had high rates of accidents and drunk driving.

San Diego and Los Angeles both also received demerits for driving under the influence. San Diego ranked second for most DUIs in the country, while LA came in ninth.

Southern Californians racked up lots of drunk-driving tickets, said Adam Johnson, a spokesman for the company. “It could be that the state highway patrol take a stronger approach for drunk drivers than other parts of the country.”

The company looked at the nation’s 75 largest metropolitan areas and ranked them according to four categories: accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence and other citations.

“People always assume that their city has the worst drivers, so it’s interesting to compare,” Johnson said. “Even if you’re a clean driver, if there’s a bunch of people around you (in your city) that are bad drivers, that’s going to lead to higher insurance quotes.”

Boston — which for several years has been named the nation’s worst driving city in a similar report by Allstate — scored as the 19th in Tuesday’s analysis.

On the flip side, Detroit had the best drivers with the lowest rate of accidents and the second lowest for speeding tickets.

The report is the company’s first such analysis of major metropolitan regions. In December, it did a similar look at states, in which California was named the second worst behind Utah.

