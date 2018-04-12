Corona del Mar High computer lab to get upgrades

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District will solicit design proposals for a revamped computer technology lab at Corona del Mar High School following the school board’s approval Tuesday.
Part of a $1-million state grant for career technical education will be used to fund infrastructure upgrades and equipment for the lab, including a laser engraver, 3-D printer, milling machine and stress analyzer. When it opens this fall, the lab, which serves CdM's engineering design pathway, will be similar to those at Estancia and Costa Mesa high schools.
The remodeled computer lab also will have new doors, interior windows and flooring, and additional power and data for equipment.
After an architect is chosen and completes a schematic design and budget, the project will return to the school board for consideration.
Lease extended for Ensign girls’ temporary locker rooms
Work on the girls' locker room at Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach is scheduled to be completed before the end of the school year, a year and a half after it was damaged in a fire.
Reconstruction began after district officials received approvals in October, but the new locker room isn't available yet, so district trustees Tuesday approved a lease extension for temporary locker rooms through June 30.
Two teenage boys were arrested a year ago on suspicion of starting the fire, which occurred in November 2016 and also damaged the gym and physical education offices. Newport Beach police recommended the boys be charged, but law enforcement officials are barred under state law from disclosing additional information about cases involving minors.
Upon completion of the girls' locker room, the plan is to renovate the boys' locker room over the summer, said Ensign Principal Michael Sciacca.
