Robert Silvers, founding editor of the New York Review of Books, has died

Robert Silvers, founding editor of the New York Review of Books, died Monday at home in Manhattan after a brief illness. He was 87.

Under his guiding editorial hand, the New York Review of Books set a new standard for engaged literary criticism in America. Read far beyond the five boroughs, the New York Review of Books became a place readers could find the work of John Updike, Joan Didion, Gore Vidal, Susan Sontag, Norman Mailer, Charles Simic, William Styron, Joyce Carol Oates and more.

It was during a newspaper strike in late 1962 that the idea for the New York Review of Books sparked. Silvers, along with Barbara and Jason Epstein, and Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Hardwick, decided to step into the breach of book reviewing as the New York Times went on strike. The paper returned, but the New York Review of Books — launched in 1963 and intent on publishing in-depth, longer pieces — never went away.

Although some of the founders went different ways, Silvers and Barbara Epstein co-edited the New York Review of Books together for more than 40 years. After Epstein’s death in 2006, Silvers continued at the top of the masthead.

During his tenure at the New York Review of Books, Silvers received many literary honors, including the Literarian Award at the National Book Awards, the Hadada Prize from the Paris Review and the National Book Critics Circle’s lifetime achievement award.

