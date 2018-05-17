Sorry, but a wedding — no matter how royal — will not create 'Princess Meghan'

It really is a kind of strange magic that a woman in a white dress says a few words in a church and becomes a royal highness. But when a princess born to royal rank marries a commoner, his status does not rise to match hers. Sexist, right? When Princess Margaret married a photographer, the queen made her sister's new husband an earl, in part so their children — the grandchildren of a monarch — would not be plain "Mr." and "Miss."