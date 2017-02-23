LOCAL OBITUARIES

Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox News, dies at 66

Stephen Battaglio
Contact Reporter

Alan Colmes, the longtime liberal TV and radio host for Fox News, has died after a brief illness, the network announced Thursday. He was 66. 

Colmes was best known as the left-leaning foil to conservative Sean Hannity on the prime-time Fox News show “Hannity & Colmes” when the cable news network launched in 1996. Hannity took over as a solo host in 2009, but Colmes remained with Fox News as a commentator and a syndicated radio host until his death.

Holmes had told listeners in January that he was dealing with a medical issue. 

“When Alan and I started ‘Hannity & Colmes,’ there wasn’t a day that went by where we didn’t say we were the two most fortunate men in all television,” Hannity said in a statement. “Despite major political differences, we forged a deep friendship. Alan, in the midst of great sickness and illness, showed the single greatest amount of courage I’ve ever seen.”

Colmes was a New York City native who worked for years in radio and standup comedy before joining Fox. Colmes also was an author, whose books included “Thank the Liberals” and “Red, White & Liberal.” 

He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. 

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.

UPDATES:

7:50 a.m.: This article was updated throughout with Times staff reporting.

This article was originally published at 7:25 a.m.

