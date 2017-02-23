Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox News, dies at 66

Alan Colmes, the longtime liberal TV and radio host for Fox News, has died after a brief illness, the network announced Thursday. He was 66.

Colmes was best known as the left-leaning foil to conservative Sean Hannity on the prime-time Fox News show “Hannity & Colmes” when the cable news network launched in 1996. Hannity took over as a solo host in 2009, but Colmes remained with Fox News as a commentator and a syndicated radio host until his death.

Holmes had told listeners in January that he was dealing with a medical issue.

“When Alan and I started ‘Hannity & Colmes,’ there wasn’t a day that went by where we didn’t say we were the two most fortunate men in all television,” Hannity said in a statement. “Despite major political differences, we forged a deep friendship. Alan, in the midst of great sickness and illness, showed the single greatest amount of courage I’ve ever seen.”

Colmes was a New York City native who worked for years in radio and standup comedy before joining Fox. Colmes also was an author, whose books included “Thank the Liberals” and “Red, White & Liberal.”

He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.

