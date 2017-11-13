Arjay Miller, Ford Motor Co. 'Whiz Kid' who helped save a failing auto company, dies at 101

Arjay Miller, one of the Ford Motor Co. “Whiz Kids” who helped turn around a failing auto maker with a push for greater safety and later championed inclusion and social justice as dean of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, has died at 101.

Miller was fresh from the Army Air Forces when he joined up with nine fellow World War II veterans to offer themselves up — as a team and a team only — to Ford, which was reportedly losing money as a rate of $1 million a day and hadn’t turned a profit in a decade and a half.

It was 1946 and Henry Ford II, the grandson of the auto company’s legendary founder, was new on the job and “searching for answers” to resuscitate the firm he’d inherited when he received a telegram from Charles B. “Tex” Thornton, an ambitious colonel who wrote that he and nine buddies were willing to help Ford get back on track.

With little left to lose, Ford hired all 10.

At first the brash newcomers were derisively known as the “Quiz Kids” for their incessant questioning of company practices, accounting and direction. But that label was tossed aside as the company fortunes began to turn around. Over the years, six of the “Whiz Kids” would go on to be presidents or vice presidents in the firm. One member, Robert McNamara, became U.S. secretary of Defense after his stint as president of Ford.

Miller, who became Ford’s president in 1963, was an early advocate of increased safety for motorists, a point of view that was sharpened one evening when he was driving home from work at the company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. His Continental was hit from behind by another driver, spun out of control and burst into flames on the highway. He was able to scramble to safety.

“I still have burning in my mind an image of that gas tank on fire,” he told a U.S. Senate subcommittee months later when he testified about the pressing need for improved safety features in America’s fleet of automobiles. He specifically pointed to the potentially fatal problem of fuel-fed fires in cars that rolled over or were involved in crashes.

Miller also oversaw the arrival of one of the company’s signature vehicles — the Mustang. It was Ford’s most successful launch since the Model A.

Dave Bockian / Stanford University Arjay Miller is serenaded by Stanford marching band at his retirement from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1979. Arjay Miller is serenaded by Stanford marching band at his retirement from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1979. (Dave Bockian / Stanford University)

In 1969, Miller was named dean of Stanford’s graduate school for business students in what turned out to be an era of remarkable growth. Endowments increased, as did the number of endowed chairs. The graduate school became more diverse and the number of women attending the school increased, as Miller preached that business leaders should become more socially and civically involved.

“Making money is the easy part — making the world a better place is the hard part,” he told students and fellow academics.

Born in tiny Shelby, Neb., Miller grew up in a farming family and came west to attend UCLA, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. His graduate work at UC Berkeley was interrupted by the war.

At the time of his death Nov. 3, he was living in Woodside, not far from the Stanford campus.

He is survived by a daughter, Ann; a son, Ken; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Frances, his wife of 70 years, died in 2010.

CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr

steve.marble@latimes.com

Twitter: @stephenmarble