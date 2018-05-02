Art Paul, creator of Playboy's bunny logo, dies at 93

Paul died of pneumonia on Saturday at a Chicago-area hospital, according to his wife, Suzanne Seed. Paul was a freelance illustrator when he started working with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner as the magazine's first employee in the 1950s. He has said he came up with the bunny logo in about an hour. Paul also hired other artists to create illustrations for Playboy, including Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Shel Silverstein.