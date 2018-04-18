Barbara Bush dies at 92; popular first lady was also the mother of a president

In 2005, when her son's administration was under fire for its slow response to Hurricane Katrina, she seemed to suggest a silver lining for its victims after touring the Houston Astrodome, which was used as a relocation center for New Orleans residents. "Many of the people in the arena here, you know, were underprivileged anyway, so this is working very well for them," she said. The administration defended the remark as a "personal observation" based on her conversations with people who were grateful for the help Texas gave them.