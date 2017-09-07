Gene Michael, who built Yankees into World Series champs in the '90s, dies at 79

Former Yankees shortstop, manager and executive Gene Michael has died.

The team said he had a heart attack and died Thursday. He was 79.

Michael was a slick-fielding infielder who went on to manage the Yankees. Later, as a front-office executive under George Steinbrenner, he built a team that won four World Series titles in five years.

At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds in his playing days, Michael was nicknamed “Stick.” He hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 seasons. Seven were with the Yankees from 1968 to 1974, one of the worst eras in team history.

He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager and two as general manager. He helped assemble the Derek Jeter-led clubs that won World Series titles in 1996 and from 1998 to 2000. Before he died, Michael remained a key advisor to current general manager Brian Cashman.

