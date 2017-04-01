Artist James Rosenquist, a key pop art figure, dies at 83

Artist James Rosenquist, a key figure in the pop art movement, has died. He was 83.

Rosenquist's wife, Mimi Thompson, told the New York Times that he died Friday in New York City after a long illness.

Rosenquist started by painting signs and billboard advertisements in Times Square and other public places. He later incorporated images from popular culture, such as celebrities and consumer goods, into his work.

One of his most famous pieces was "F-111," which superimposes a Vietnam War fighter-bomber on images of children and consumer goods.

Rosenquist's work has been featured in solo exhibitions at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art and other institutions.

ALSO

Francine Wilson, domestic abuse victim whose trial changed law and attitudes in U.S., dies at 69

Gilbert Baker, creator of the gay pride rainbow flag, dies at 65

Julian Stanczak, known for Op art painting, dies at 88