Jewelry designer Kenneth Jay Lane, a favorite of the elite and QVC shoppers, dies at 85

Costume jewelry designer Kenneth Jay Lane, whose creations caught the fancy of high society and the QVC crowd alike, has died in New York. He was 85.

The executive vice president of Lane's company, Chris Sheppard, said Lane died at his Manhattan home late Wednesday or early Thursday. A cause was not released.

The jetsetting designer counted many bold-faced names among his friends and customers: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, Nancy Reagan and the princesses Margaret and Diana.

Lane once playfully called himself a "fabulous fake." The home shopping empire QVC, which brought him broad mainstream appeal, said his "legacy will live on."

Sheppard said a memorial would be held during New York Fashion Week in September.