Michele Morgan, first Cannes best actress winner who starred with Bogart and Sinatra, dies at 96

Michele Morgan, a French actress who starred with Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra and was the first winner of Cannes' best actress award, has died at 96.

President Francois Hollande said in a statement announcing the death that Morgan, whose sea-blue eyes captivated French audiences, was "a legend who marked numerous generations."

Her family said she died Tuesday, without giving a cause, according to French media reports.

Living in Hollywood during World War II, she starred in movies including Carol Reed's "The Fallen Idol," and married American director William Marshall.

Jean Cocteau, left, and Jean Marais kiss Michele Morgan at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951. (Associated Press)

Born Feb. 29, 1920, as Simone Roussel, she took Michele Morgan as her stage name.

She was awarded Cannes' first best actress award for her portrayal of a blind woman in "Pastoral Symphony" in 1946.

