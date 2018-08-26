Legendary playwright Neil Simon, known for 'The Odd Couple' and 'Barefoot in the Park,' dies at 91

He would marry three more times — including twice to Diane Lander, an actress with whom he was smitten when he found her working behind the perfume counter at Neiman-Marcus in Beverly Hills. Simon became the stepfather of her young daughter, Bryn; their first marriage, in 1987, lasted a year and a half, but they had a second chapter from 1990 to 1998. In a prenuptial contract, Simon agreed never to write about their life together.