Geoff Berkshire named film editor for L.A. Times

Geoff Berkshire is joining the Los Angeles Times entertainment team as film editor.

For the past three years, Berkshire has served as an associate editor and film critic for Variety, overseeing film features, special sections as well as the big festivals and awards shows.

Prior to that, he worked as an entertainment editor and film critic at Zap2it, Metromix and Movieline.

His passion for cinema started as a childhood fascination with monster movies, Disney and “Star Wars,” and blossomed into a wide-ranging obsession for artistic achievement on all screens, big and small.

Berkshire graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he got his start in journalism covering the Cannes Film Festival for the Winston-Salem Journal.

He is on Twitter at @geoffberkshire.

readers.representative@latimes.com

For staff and newsroom news, follow @LATreadersrep