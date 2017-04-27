A look at L.A. Times signature projects of 2016

The Los Angeles Times’ accomplishments in 2016 included winning its 44th Pulitzer Prize, and attaining record growth in digital readership and subscriptions.

Some signature journalism projects for the year included an investigation into a housing development and related contributions to local politicians; a look at Hollywood’s diversity, or lack thereof; a five-week road trip along California’s coastline to mark the 40th anniversary of the California Coastal Act; and creation of the Essential Politics vertical.

The reporters and editors involved in these projects discuss their work in the accompanying video.

