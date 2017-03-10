Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk: 'Jerrod Carmichael: 8 ' on HBO

SERIES

Ransom As Eric (Luke Roberts) and his colleagues are negotiating for the return of valuable paintings stolen from an art gallery, the thief kidnaps a gallery employee, in this new episode. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star, with guest stars Aaron Ashmore (“Smallville”) and Sonja Smits. 8 p.m. CBS

Planet Earth II The setting shifts in the new episode “Deserts,” visiting some where temperatures routinely can reach well over 130 degrees. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart (“Logan”) are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. 11 p.m. BBC America

Samurai Jack A young samurai warrior is transported to the future in the return of this innovative and popular animated series. 11 p.m. Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim

Saturday Night Live Scarlett Johansson hosts with musical guest Lorde. 11:29 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 The comic discusses Donald Trump’s presidential victory, climate change, animal rights and other topics in this new special taped in the round at the Masonic Hall in New York. 10 p.m. HBO

Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Justin Timberlake (7 nominations) and Kevin Hart (6 nominations) lead the pack of performers whose work in film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more is recognized by their young fans via online voting. John Cena hosts this new special taped at USC’s Galen Center. 8 and 10 p.m. Nickelodeon

MOVIES

The Wrong Student Planning to start a new business venture, a New Yorker (Jessica Morris) and her teenage niece (Evanne Friedmann) move to California, where they both are attracted a soccer coach at the local school (Jason-Shane Scott). Kennedy Tucker, William McNamara and Vivica A. Fox also star in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising In this 2016 sequel to the raunchy 2014 comedy, Mac and Kelly Radner (Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne) are in the process of selling their home, only to see the sale threatened by their new neighbors, a sorority. Chloe Grace Moretz, Zac Efron, Ike Barinholtz and Dave Franco also star. 8:25 p.m. HBO

Blood Father Mel Gibson, who stars as an ex-convict who goes on the run with his estranged daughter (Erin Moriarty) to escape her vengeful boyfriend (Diego Luna) and his vicious drug cartel in this French-produced 2016 action thriller. The cast also includes William H. Macy, Thomas Mann and Dale Dickey. 9 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. ABC

State of the Union National Security, Obamacare: Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). National Security; the Budget: Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney. National Security; Obamacare: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Neera Tanden; Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.); Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning An examination of the latest advances in cancer treatment; cancer survivors share their stories. (N) 6:30 a.m. CBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s inner circle and Russia; Russia’s involvement Presidential election; understanding Vladimir Putin: Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary. Trump’s economic plan: Stephen Schwarzman. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Panel: Ezra Klein, Vox.Com; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Avik Roy, Forbes. (N) 8 a.m. CBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Mick Mulvaney, White House Office of Management and Budget. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson; Rich Lowry, National Review; Jamal Simmons; Katrina vanden Heuvel, the Nation. (N) 8 a.m. ABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Tax reform; the Affordable Care Act; the budget: White House National Economic Advisor Gary Cohn. Republican healthcare bill: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Panel: Jason Riley; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Michael Needham; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC