Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES

Underground Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) is desperate to discover who took Noah (Aldis Hodge) in this new episode of the pre-Civil War drama. 7, 8:05, 9:10 and 10:20 p.m. WGN America

The Voice This new episode features highlights of blind auditions from the first part of the season. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs After Barry (Troy Gentile) starts checking out the best medical schools, Lainey (AJ Michalka) announces she got into a fashion program at a college that doesn't have a med school, so Barry decides to modify his dream so he can be with Lainey. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon When Riggs (Clayne Crawford) embarks on a rogue mission to get the answers he wants about his wife’s death, his recklessness forces Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) to weigh whether their continued partnership is a good idea. Tony Plana and Matt Passmore guest star and Jordana Brewster also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless After Maya (Minnie Driver) puts a dent in a nearby car, then tries to evade responsibility, Ray (Mason Cook) secretly leaves a note for the other driver. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds A woman (Tatum O’Neal) has personal knowledge of the latest suspect and offers to help Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team find him in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) accidentally knocks over an urn containing the ashes of Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) beloved pet pig in a new episode of the hit comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Star As the Atlanta NextFest begins, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) tries to smooth over rough spots for everyone, but Star (Jade Demorest) remains shaken about Hunter (Chad James Buchanan). Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and Benjamin Bratt also star in the season finale of the drama. 9 p.m. Fox

The Magicians Margo (Summer Bishil) takes charge of ruling Fillory as King Eliot (Hale Appleman) hovers between life and death. 9 p.m. Syfy

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) considers taking paternity leave after he reflects on how his warm relationship with daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) evolved when he got to spend time with her, while Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to conceal her pregnancy at work in order to get a promotion. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Workaholics An energy drink company starts paying the guys (Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine and Anders Holm) to throw wild parties in the series finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Greenleaf The family drama returns for its second season. Keith David, Lamman Rucker, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge and GregAlan Williams star. 10 p.m. OWN

Time: The Kalief Browder Story Kalief refuses to plead guilty in his case, and demands a trial in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. Spike

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo Michael Kenneth Williams (“Boardwalk Empire”) and James Purefoy (“The Following”) return as best buddies in the second season premiere of the series based on novels by Joe R. Lansdale. 10 p.m. Sundance

The Expanse Fred Johnson’s (Chad Coleman) already tenuous control over the OPA threatens to collapse altogether, while Naomi (Dominique Tipper) continues her quest to track down every trace of the protomolecule. 10 p.m. Syfy

Jeff & Some Aliens The aliens (voiced by Alessandro Minoli) try to help Jeff (voice of Brett Gelman) find his soul mate by running simulations using miniature clones in the season finale of the animated comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Ripper Street Reid and Jackson (Matthew Macfadyen, Adam Rothenberg) take cover when Shine and Thatcher (Joseph Mawle, Benjamin O’Mahony) come looking for them in this new episode of the historical police drama. 11 p.m. BBC America

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Denis McDonough; Brian Bason and Titania Jordan. (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today Adam Levine; female firsts; style; Redbook Snack Awards. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America Josh Gad; Regina King. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live With Kelly Ice Cube (“Hip Hop Squares”); Jason Silva. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC

The Talk Julianne and Derek Hough; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

The Doctors A contraceptive gel for men; being friends with an ex; dog Nala’s health struggles; peeling garlic. (N) 2 p.m. CBS

Steve Harvey Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); making a household a “smart home.” (N) 2 p.m. NBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”); Michael Peña (“CHiPs”). (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jesse Williams. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Adam Sandler; Dana White, UFC. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Rachel Maddow; Khalid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Lange; Bassem Youssef; Todd Barry. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Matthew Perry; Michael Peña; Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band; Jenny Lewis; Shaggy. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Reese Witherspoon; Tony Goldwyn; Andy Shauf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Peter Krause; J.D. Vance; Nicko McBrain. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC