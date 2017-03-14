Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES
Underground Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) is desperate to discover who took Noah (Aldis Hodge) in this new episode of the pre-Civil War drama. 7, 8:05, 9:10 and 10:20 p.m. WGN America
The Voice This new episode features highlights of blind auditions from the first part of the season. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs After Barry (Troy Gentile) starts checking out the best medical schools, Lainey (AJ Michalka) announces she got into a fashion program at a college that doesn't have a med school, so Barry decides to modify his dream so he can be with Lainey. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon When Riggs (Clayne Crawford) embarks on a rogue mission to get the answers he wants about his wife’s death, his recklessness forces Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) to weigh whether their continued partnership is a good idea. Tony Plana and Matt Passmore guest star and Jordana Brewster also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless After Maya (Minnie Driver) puts a dent in a nearby car, then tries to evade responsibility, Ray (Mason Cook) secretly leaves a note for the other driver. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds A woman (Tatum O’Neal) has personal knowledge of the latest suspect and offers to help Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team find him in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Modern Family Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) accidentally knocks over an urn containing the ashes of Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) beloved pet pig in a new episode of the hit comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Star As the Atlanta NextFest begins, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) tries to smooth over rough spots for everyone, but Star (Jade Demorest) remains shaken about Hunter (Chad James Buchanan). Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and Benjamin Bratt also star in the season finale of the drama. 9 p.m. Fox
The Magicians Margo (Summer Bishil) takes charge of ruling Fillory as King Eliot (Hale Appleman) hovers between life and death. 9 p.m. Syfy
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) considers taking paternity leave after he reflects on how his warm relationship with daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) evolved when he got to spend time with her, while Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to conceal her pregnancy at work in order to get a promotion. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Workaholics An energy drink company starts paying the guys (Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine and Anders Holm) to throw wild parties in the series finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Greenleaf The family drama returns for its second season. Keith David, Lamman Rucker, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge and GregAlan Williams star. 10 p.m. OWN
Time: The Kalief Browder Story Kalief refuses to plead guilty in his case, and demands a trial in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. Spike
Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo Michael Kenneth Williams (“Boardwalk Empire”) and James Purefoy (“The Following”) return as best buddies in the second season premiere of the series based on novels by Joe R. Lansdale. 10 p.m. Sundance
The Expanse Fred Johnson’s (Chad Coleman) already tenuous control over the OPA threatens to collapse altogether, while Naomi (Dominique Tipper) continues her quest to track down every trace of the protomolecule. 10 p.m. Syfy
Jeff & Some Aliens The aliens (voiced by Alessandro Minoli) try to help Jeff (voice of Brett Gelman) find his soul mate by running simulations using miniature clones in the season finale of the animated comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Ripper Street Reid and Jackson (Matthew Macfadyen, Adam Rothenberg) take cover when Shine and Thatcher (Joseph Mawle, Benjamin O’Mahony) come looking for them in this new episode of the historical police drama. 11 p.m. BBC America
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Denis McDonough; Brian Bason and Titania Jordan. (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today Adam Levine; female firsts; style; Redbook Snack Awards. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Josh Gad; Regina King. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live With Kelly Ice Cube (“Hip Hop Squares”); Jason Silva. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC
The Talk Julianne and Derek Hough; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
The Doctors A contraceptive gel for men; being friends with an ex; dog Nala’s health struggles; peeling garlic. (N) 2 p.m. CBS
Steve Harvey Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); making a household a “smart home.” (N) 2 p.m. NBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”); Michael Peña (“CHiPs”). (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jesse Williams. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler; Dana White, UFC. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Rachel Maddow; Khalid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Lange; Bassem Youssef; Todd Barry. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Matthew Perry; Michael Peña; Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band; Jenny Lewis; Shaggy. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Reese Witherspoon; Tony Goldwyn; Andy Shauf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Peter Krause; J.D. Vance; Nicko McBrain. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC