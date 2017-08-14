Baltimore mayor contacts contractors about removing Confederate monuments

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Monday she has reached out to two contractors about removing Confederate-era monuments in Baltimore.

“It’s my intention to move forward with the removal of the statues,” the mayor said.

Pugh said she was frustrated the process for removing the statues wasn’t further along when she took office. She noted former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake had a commission’s recommendation to remove two of four Confederate-era monuments for nearly a year before leaving office.

Pugh suggested going even further than the commission recommended.

“We’re looking at all four of them,” she said.

Councilman Brandon Scott said he intends to introduce legislation on the topic at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Pugh said there are still a number of matters to take care of before the monuments can be removed, including paying for the work and receiving permission from the Maryland Historical Trust.

She said Rawlings-Blake was supposed to appoint a task force to handle those details, but never did.

Pugh said she hoped to transfer the statues to Confederate cemeteries elsewhere in Maryland. She added she didn’t want to announce a specific date when the monuments would be removed in hopes of avoiding the violence experienced in Charlottesville over the weekend when white nationalists descended on the town from out of state.

Rawlings-Blake appointed a commission of academics and officials to review the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, the Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway, the Roger B. Taney Monument on Mount Vernon Place, and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument in the Wyman Park Dell.

The commission recommended removing the Taney and Lee and Jackson monuments, and adding signs to the two others.

Members suggested the Lee and Jackson statue be offered to the National Park Service to place in Chancellorsville, Va., where the two Confederate generals last met in 1863. They said the statue of Taney, the chief justice from Maryland who wrote in the notorious Dred Scott decision that African-Americans could not be U.S. citizens, should be discarded.

The commission noted that about 65,000 Marylanders fought for the Union while 22,000 fought for the Confederacy, yet Baltimore has just one public monument to the Union.

Before Rawlings-Blake left office last year, she added signs in front of four Confederate monuments in Baltimore. The signs said, in part, that the monuments were “part of a propaganda campaign of national pro-Confederate organizations to perpetuate the beliefs of white supremacy, falsify history and support segregation and racial intimidation.”

Photos through the years of the Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson statue in Wyman Park Dell in North Baltimore. Mayor Pugh says she would like to remove all Confederate statues in the city.

