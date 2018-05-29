Body found in Patapsco River days after Ellicott City flood, police say

At least one man went missing in Ellicott City's floods on Sunday. Sgt. Eddison Hermond, 39, was washed away in floodwaters after trying to rescue Kate Bowman, a local shop owner, Bowman told The Sun. The Severn man, a member of the Maryland National Guard, was last seen Sunday at 5:20 p.m. near La Palapa restaurant on Main Street, Howard County police said.