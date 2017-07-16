30 people shot, 3 fatally, in 18 hours in Chicago

Thirty people were shot, three fatally, during a violent 18-hour-period from Saturday to Sunday in Chicago, which included a police-involved shooting and an attack outside of Mount Sinai Hospital.
In the Lawndale neighborhood, a woman's voice echoed as she voiced her frustration at the scene of a double shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead and another man wounded.
"They know it's a drug house," she yelled out at the police and crowd that had gathered. "They don't give a (expletive). I do. I'm tired of this (expletive)."
Minutes after 1 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot while standing outside in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street when the shooter approached and opened fire.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and he also was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
As police worked to secure the area, people within a large crowd started to fight.
"We need some help," another woman yelled at police.
Officers within the crime scene tape didn't move.
"They fighting over here," the woman said. "Please help."
Officers eventually dispersed the crowd, shouting, "Time to go." Crime scene tape was removed from Pulaski Road to help people leave the area.
Meanwhile, an officer guarded a shoe, stained with what appeared to be blood, that had been left in the intersection.
The woman who yelled about the drug house, who did not want to give her full name, doesn't live in the neighborhood; she found out about the shooting after visiting family.
It seemed, to her, like the latest instance of chaos that has overtaken the neighborhood.
"People don't care," she said. "People don't give a damn what they do. When you care what you do, you think about others. If you don't care what you do, others don't make a difference. That's when the fun stops."
In the South Shore neighborhood, a 23-year-old man was shot dead just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.
He was in a parked car when two men approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and left arm. He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
'He did a lot for the community'
A 58-year-old husband, father and community activist was shot dead Saturday afternoon -- less than a block from the anti-violence organization where he worked on the South Side, his family and police said.
Willie Cooper was walking in the 100 block of West 95th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside fired, hitting Cooper in the mouth and torso about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, police and family members said.
He was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m., there in the Princeton Park neighborhood, according to police.
Cooper's body lay outside a liquor store, less than a block away from where he worked, at Lilydale Outreach, according to his wife, Sherry Clark. Clark, 44, stood nearby with other family members.
"He did a lot for the community," she said.
About 20 shell casings were scattered near her husband's body.
Relatives had no idea what happened to Cooper and arrived crying, stumbling through the yellow police tape only to be embraced by other family members who led them to join the group gathered in front of his office.
Clark began crying and beating on the siding of a small building at one point, and then began helping her family, calming them.
The couple has three children together, Clark said.
Police originally said the attack happened in the 1100 block of West 95th Street.
Shooting outside of Mount Sinai Hospital
A man was shot on Sunday as he walked toward Mount Sinai Hospital, restricting the city's access to a quarter of its trauma resources for about three of the weekend's most violent hours, according to police and hospital personnel.
The 31-year-old man was shot in the groin area about 3:35 a.m. as he was walking in the 2700 block of West 15th Street in the Douglas Park neighborhood. It wasn't immediately clear how close he was to the building when he was struck down by gunfire, said Dianne Hunter, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
A police spokeswoman said she believes the man was taken inside the hospital and treated. He was listed in serious condition, she said.
Hunter said the hospital immediately went on lockdown and the shooting prompted the hospital to go on bypass, meaning dispatchers informed all ambulance companies that drivers were not to take patients to Mount Sinai, which is one of four adult-only level 1 trauma facilities inside city limits, according to information from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Both the lockdown and bypass designations were lifted at 6:28 a.m., she said.
"Bypass does not restrict access once you’re inside. It has to do with ambulance entry," Hunter said.
She did not know what, if anything, was done to notify people who showed up at the hospital on their own that the emergency room was restricted.
"We’re always very patient-conscious and I'm sure that we took steps to ensure that no one was inconvenienced," she said, adding if anyone had been turned away they would have been in stable enough condition to make it to another hospital. "The level 1 traumas wouldn’t come to us, though, because they usually don’t bring themselves in. Those are the most seriously injured people and the most seriously injured people don't typically take themselves to the hospital."
Hunter said the term "lockdown" means employee entry is restricted to doors with keycard access, which would have affected some workers coming in for shift changes during the three-hour period. There is only one door near the emergency room that would've been closed to employees, though, so the impact was minimal.
"The big thing that was different was being on bypass, which we try not to do because we're a level 1 center and we know the city depends on us," she said.
Patient visitors must always use the front entrance, which is guarded by security officers overnight anyway, Hunter said.
"The front entrance was not on lockdown, we can't do that to family members," Hunter said. "There was no change at all to the ability to access the hospital except for a careful situation at the emergency room entrance."
Man shot by police during traffic stop
A teen, believed to be 18 years old, was shot by police about 3:10 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in an alley in the 2800 block of North Mulligan Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood, police said.
Two officers shot the teen after seeing him with a gun inside the car, according to police. The officers exchanged words with the man, but the teen allegedly did not put down the gun.
He was shot in the arm and leg. His condition was stabilized at an area hospital.
In other shootings:
- About 5:15 a.m., a 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen when a fight broke out in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, and he was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- Someone shot a 27-year-old man in the abdomen while he was standing in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
- A woman was shot about 2:50 a.m. while she was standing in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. She was shot in the right buttocks, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.
- A 23-year-old man was shot just before 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Ohio Street in the South Austin neighborhood, police said. He was standing outside when someone shot him in the left arm and chest. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, and he was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
- About 1 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg while he was standing in the 8500 block of South Oglesby Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. The shooter was in an alley when he shot at the man. He took himself to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- A 15-year-old boy was critically injured just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday while he was a passenger in a car that was going north in the 1000 block of North Sacramento Boulevard in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The shooter was inside a black sedan that shot at the car the boy was in, police said. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- Two people were shot about 12:05 a.m. Sunday while they were driving in the 3900 block of West 66th Street in the West Lawn neighborhood, police said. The shooter fired from a sidewalk, striking a 21-year-old man in the left leg and a 22-year-old man was grazed on the right shoulder. The younger man's condition was stabilized at Advocate Christ Medical Center. The 22-year-old man's condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.
- In Englewood about 11:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm while he was standing in the 5500 block of South Throop Street, police said. The shooter opened fire from a nearby gangway, police said. The victim's condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital.
- About 11:10 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg while he was standing in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street in the South Austin neighborhood, police said. The shooter was inside a red sedan that shot at the man, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- About 9:40 p.m., someone inside a gray SUV shot at a 21-year-old man who was standing in the 6000 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. The 21-year-old man was wounded in the left forearm, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medicine.
- Four men were shot in the 12200 block of South Throop Street about 7:55 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was wounded in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital; a 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; a 37-year-old was shot in the left leg and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital; and a 39-year-old man was shot in the upper arm and taken to Metro South Hospital, police said.
A police spokeswoman said the four men were sitting outside in someone's backyard when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender in that vehicle opened fire from the vehicle.
- About 7:10 p.m. a 35-year-old man was seriously wounded when someone in a car fired shots at him in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, police said. The 35-year-old was shot in the forehead and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A check on his condition on Saturday revealed that caretakers notified police there had been no change to his condition overnight.
- Around 7:05 p.m. in the 600 block of East 131st Street on the Far South Side, a 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was in good condition.
- About 4:20 p.m. a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. They were in the 3600 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, hitting them, according to police. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where the man, who was shot in the back, was in serious condition and the woman, who was shot in the knee, was in good condition, police said.
- Another double shooting happened earlier, also in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. About 1:45 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot in the mouth and a 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh, according to Chicago police.
- The victims were in a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Mozart Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and an assailant inside it fired shots, police said. The woman got herself to Norwegian-American Hospital but was transferred to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said. Hospital information was not known yet for the man.
- A 56-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery around 12:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street in Englewood on the South Side, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
- Saturday morning, two men were shot on the West Side. It happened about 11:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street, police said. A red vehicle pulled up to the men, 21 and 25, and someone inside fired shots, hitting the younger man in the groin and grazing the 25-year-old in his wrist, police said. The victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Check back for details.