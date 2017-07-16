30 people shot, 3 fatally, in 18 hours in Chicago

Thirty people were shot, three fatally, during a violent 18-hour-period from Saturday to Sunday in Chicago, which included a police-involved shooting and an attack outside of Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the Lawndale neighborhood, a woman's voice echoed as she voiced her frustration at the scene of a double shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead and another man wounded.

"They know it's a drug house," she yelled out at the police and crowd that had gathered. "They don't give a (expletive). I do. I'm tired of this (expletive)."

Minutes after 1 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot while standing outside in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street when the shooter approached and opened fire.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and he also was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Eric Clark for the Chicago Tribune Chicago police investigate a fatal shooting in the 100 block of West 95th Street on July 15, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago police investigate a fatal shooting in the 100 block of West 95th Street on July 15, 2017, in Chicago. (Eric Clark for the Chicago Tribune) (Eric Clark for the Chicago Tribune)

As police worked to secure the area, people within a large crowd started to fight.

"We need some help," another woman yelled at police.

Officers within the crime scene tape didn't move.

"They fighting over here," the woman said. "Please help."

Officers eventually dispersed the crowd, shouting, "Time to go." Crime scene tape was removed from Pulaski Road to help people leave the area.

Meanwhile, an officer guarded a shoe, stained with what appeared to be blood, that had been left in the intersection.

The woman who yelled about the drug house, who did not want to give her full name, doesn't live in the neighborhood; she found out about the shooting after visiting family.

It seemed, to her, like the latest instance of chaos that has overtaken the neighborhood.

"People don't care," she said. "People don't give a damn what they do. When you care what you do, you think about others. If you don't care what you do, others don't make a difference. That's when the fun stops."

In the South Shore neighborhood, a 23-year-old man was shot dead just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.

He was in a parked car when two men approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and left arm. He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

'He did a lot for the community'

A 58-year-old husband, father and community activist was shot dead Saturday afternoon -- less than a block from the anti-violence organization where he worked on the South Side, his family and police said.

Willie Cooper was walking in the 100 block of West 95th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside fired, hitting Cooper in the mouth and torso about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, police and family members said.

He was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m., there in the Princeton Park neighborhood, according to police.

Cooper's body lay outside a liquor store, less than a block away from where he worked, at Lilydale Outreach, according to his wife, Sherry Clark. Clark, 44, stood nearby with other family members.

"He did a lot for the community," she said.

About 20 shell casings were scattered near her husband's body.

Relatives had no idea what happened to Cooper and arrived crying, stumbling through the yellow police tape only to be embraced by other family members who led them to join the group gathered in front of his office.

Clark began crying and beating on the siding of a small building at one point, and then began helping her family, calming them.

The couple has three children together, Clark said.

Police originally said the attack happened in the 1100 block of West 95th Street.

Shooting outside of Mount Sinai Hospital

A man was shot on Sunday as he walked toward Mount Sinai Hospital, restricting the city's access to a quarter of its trauma resources for about three of the weekend's most violent hours, according to police and hospital personnel.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the groin area about 3:35 a.m. as he was walking in the 2700 block of West 15th Street in the Douglas Park neighborhood. It wasn't immediately clear how close he was to the building when he was struck down by gunfire, said Dianne Hunter, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

A police spokeswoman said she believes the man was taken inside the hospital and treated. He was listed in serious condition, she said.

Hunter said the hospital immediately went on lockdown and the shooting prompted the hospital to go on bypass, meaning dispatchers informed all ambulance companies that drivers were not to take patients to Mount Sinai, which is one of four adult-only level 1 trauma facilities inside city limits, according to information from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Both the lockdown and bypass designations were lifted at 6:28 a.m., she said.

"Bypass does not restrict access once you’re inside. It has to do with ambulance entry," Hunter said.

She did not know what, if anything, was done to notify people who showed up at the hospital on their own that the emergency room was restricted.

"We’re always very patient-conscious and I'm sure that we took steps to ensure that no one was inconvenienced," she said, adding if anyone had been turned away they would have been in stable enough condition to make it to another hospital. "The level 1 traumas wouldn’t come to us, though, because they usually don’t bring themselves in. Those are the most seriously injured people and the most seriously injured people don't typically take themselves to the hospital."

Hunter said the term "lockdown" means employee entry is restricted to doors with keycard access, which would have affected some workers coming in for shift changes during the three-hour period. There is only one door near the emergency room that would've been closed to employees, though, so the impact was minimal.

"The big thing that was different was being on bypass, which we try not to do because we're a level 1 center and we know the city depends on us," she said.

Patient visitors must always use the front entrance, which is guarded by security officers overnight anyway, Hunter said.

"The front entrance was not on lockdown, we can't do that to family members," Hunter said. "There was no change at all to the ability to access the hospital except for a careful situation at the emergency room entrance."

Man shot by police during traffic stop