Chinese students, parents share concerns over campus safety in wake of U. of I. kidnapping arrest

When a promising young scholar went missing in a university town in the middle of America, it sent shockwaves throughout China, international students said on Sunday.

The disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a 26-year-old Chinese visiting scholar at the University of Illinois in Champaign - who was missing for three weeks before a man was arrested in connection with her kidnapping on Friday - has had a ripple effect on campus as well as thousands of miles away where concern isn't just limited to worried parents.

Brendt Christensen, 28 and a former U. of I. doctoral candidate in physics, who the FBI arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, is to appear in court Monday. Zhang has not been found and in a federal complaint filed Friday, the FBI said she is presumed dead based on evidence related to Christensen's arrest.

Authorities have not provided updates to the investigation over the weekend and have not specified what has led them conclude that Zhang is dead. A FBI spokesman did not respond to requests for comment Sunday seeking additional information about the search for her.

In the mid-day heat, campus was mostly quiet Sunday, as FBI flyers urging people to look for Zhang remained posted at blue campus emergency phones near the bus stop where she disappeared.

Alice Zheng, Sophia Ma and Helen Li recently arrived in Champaign to complete summer internships. All three are students at Peking University, where Zhang also studied before coming to U. of I.

Brendt Christensen, 28, of Champaign was arrested late Friday and charged with the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang, 26, a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois who disappeared three weeks ago and is now presumed dead by police. (LinkedIn and police provided photos) Brendt Christensen, 28, of Champaign was arrested late Friday and charged with the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang, 26, a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois who disappeared three weeks ago and is now presumed dead by police. (LinkedIn and police provided photos)

The trio said news about Zhang emerged right as they were getting ready to come to the U.S., rattling perceptions about how safe the country is and sparking intense concerns among their parents.

"They call me three times a day to make sure I'm safe," said Ma, 21.

"Before this happened, we think Champaign is a quiet and safe place," said Zheng, also 21. "Now we don't even want to go out after 6 p.m. or 7 p.m."

Back home in Beijing, they said the chatter among their classmates and throughout the country has speculated as to whether Zhang was targeted because she was Chinese.

Ma said she doubted that, noting police previously said there were reports of the car Zhang was last seen in circling the area before approaching her.

To allay their own fears, and those of their parents, the women said they pledged to avoid going anywhere alone while they are in town. On Sunday, for example, Zheng wanted to look at an AirBnB listing in town but refused to go alone. Ma and Li joined her, then stopped for ice cream.

"We'll go to places together," Li said.

Elizabeth Chan, 21, a senior originally from Boston, said she, too, had friends frantically checking on her safety soon after police announced its investigation into Zhang's disappearance.

"One of my friends who lives in town texted me asking, 'Are you alive?' I was like, it's 9 a.m., I'm not even awake. Why are you texting me so early?" Chan said, chuckling.

Still, she said she understood the reaction, particularly among international students on campus.

U. of I. enrolled about 5,600 Chinese undergraduate and graduate students in the Fall 2016 term, according to university data.

"It has scared a lot of people," Chan said. "This world is so different already so I can understand the need to be reassured that this is a safe space."

A record 886,052 international students attended U.S. institutions in the 2013-14 academic year, an increase of 8 percent from the previous year driven again by students from China, according to the annual "Open Doors" report from the Institute of International Education.

At U. of I. that year, about 1 in 10 freshmen was from China. U. of I. then ranked No. 3 nationwide for the number of international students - 10,843 last school year - behind New York University and the University of Southern California, or USC, both of which are private schools.

Around the same time its foreign student numbers were swelling, however, USC also saw a string of fatal crimes against foreign students, prompting the university to pour considerable resources into improving campus safety, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In April 2012, two 23-year-old Chinese graduate students in the electrical engineering program, Ying Wu and Ming Qu, were shot to death about 1 a.m. while sitting in a parked BMW just west of campus.

The students' parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university, saying the school misled them when it said it ranked among the safest in the nation.

Two years later, engineering student Xinran Ji was assaulted with a baseball bat at 12:45 a.m. on July 24, 2014 a few blocks from campus.

School officials then limited public access to the campus in the evening, the Department of Public Safety installed additional security cameras and license plate readers, and dorms introduced fingerprint scanners for entry.

About 1,500 feet of fencing also went up along the school's 2-mile perimeter, and security guards began checking identification cards of everyone coming inside after 9 p.m.

Dawn Rhodes reported from Champaign, Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas from Chicago. Nicole Liu in the Los Angeles Times’ Beijing bureau contributed reporting from China.