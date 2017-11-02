House tax bill will cap mortgage interest deduction, leave 401(k)s unchanged

The House GOP tax plan would dramatically lower the cap on widely used mortgage interest deductions to newly issued loans totaling no more than $500,000, down from the current $1 million, according to an outline of the much-anticipated measure released Thursday.

It also would immediately slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes, cap property tax deductions at $10,000 and leave unchanged the popular 401(k) retirement savings plans used by many Americans.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said the plan — the most ambitious attempt to overhaul the U.S. tax code in generations — would save the average American family $1,182 a year. And President Trump praised the legislation as a “massive tax cut for American families” that will lead to the creation of more jobs. He said the goal was for Congress to pass the bill before lawmakers leave for their Christmas break in December.

“We’re working to give the American people a giant tax cut for Christmas,” Trump said at a White House event Thursday at which the chief executive of semiconductor giant Broadcom announced the company will move its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S.

The House GOP tax plan would dramatically lower the cap on widely used mortgage interest deductions to newly issued loans totaling no more than $500,000, down from the current $1 million, according to an outline of the much-anticipated measure released Thursday.

It also would immediately slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes, cap property tax deductions at $10,000 and leave unchanged the popular 401(k) retirement savings plans used by many Americans.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said the plan — the most ambitious attempt to overhaul the U.S. tax code in generations — would save the average American family $1,182 a year. And President Trump praised the legislation as a “massive tax cut for American families” that will lead to the creation of more jobs. He said the goal was for Congress to pass the bill before lawmakers leave for their Christmas break in December.

“We’re working to give the American people a giant tax cut for Christmas,” Trump said at a White House event Thursday at which the chief executive of semiconductor giant Broadcom announced the company will move its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S.

Brady said Republican bill drafters were sensitive to the concerns of lawmakers from California and high-tax states on the East Coast, but he insisted that the effect of other parts of the bill, including the doubling of the standard deduction for couples to $24,000 and the revised individual income brackets, means "there is tax relief for Americans regardless of where they live."

The GOP plan also dramatically scales back the deduction for state and local taxes, limiting it in the future only to property taxes and capping the deduction at $10,000. Americans no longer would be able to deduct state and local income or sales taxes, which currently make up about two-thirds of the deduction.

The bill would create a new child care tax credit, backed by Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and advisor, starting at $1,000 per child and growing over time to $1,600.

The plan reduces the current seven personal tax brackets to four. Households with up to $24,000 in annual income will not be taxed because of a new expanded standard deduction. Income from $24,000 to $90,000 will be taxed at 12%, income from $90,000 to $260,000 will be taxed at 25%, income from $260,000 to $1 million will be taxed at 35% and income above that is taxed at the current top rate of 39.6%.

Republicans on Thursday praised the plan.

“We just finished the World Series of tax reform, and the American people won,” Brady told lawmakers Thursday during a private meeting, according to a person at the meeting.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said he was heartened that the 20% corporate rate cut would be immediate and permanent. There had been talk of phasing in the reduction, or having it expire after 10 years.

“I'm much more optimistic than I was going in,” he said.

Some business groups gave mixed reaction to the plan.

“This bold tax reform bill is exactly what our nation needs to get our economy growing faster," said Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. But he added, "A lot of work remains to be done to get the exact policy mix right and move from a legislative draft to an enacted law."

But the National Federation of Independent Business, which represents small businesses, said it could not support the plan. “This bill leaves too many small businesses behind,” NFIB President Juanita Duggan said in a statement.

House Republicans plan to begin debating the bill in the Ways and Means Committee next week, with more amendments and changes expected before it is sent to the House floor.

Trump wants House passage by Thanksgiving, with Senate passage by the end of the year. Republicans are struggling to achieve a major legislative accomplishment before campaigns gear up ahead of next year’s midterm election.

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro