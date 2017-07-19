Second long-unknown Gacy victim identified as boy from Minnesota

Jimmie Haakenson set out on an adventure more than 40 years ago, traveling to Chicago from his Minnesota home at just 16.

But the boy with a sunny smile disappeared without a trace, and on Wednesday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Haakenson fell victim to Chicago's most notorious serial killer — John Wayne Gacy.

DNA supplied by a brother and sister helped confirm that Haakenson was Victim 24, whose remains were found buried with many of the other victims in the crawl space of Gacy's Chicago-area house.

"My brother has been missing for so long, and it's so nice to know that we've found our brother now, even though now it's not good," Lorie Sisterman, Haakenson's sister, told the Tribune in a phone interview Wednesday evening from her home in Minnesota. "It's so wonderful, but it's also, you know, horrible at the same time."

Gacy was convicted of killing 33 boys and young men in the 1970s, 32 of them strangled. All but four of the victims were found in the crawl space of Gacy's home in Norwood Park Township. He was executed by lethal injection in state prison in 1994 after his appeals failed.

Six years ago, Dart announced his office had reopened the Gacy investigation in hopes of identifying eight victims whose names still remained a mystery decades later. Haakenson was the second to be identified.

Haakenson told his family in St. Paul that he planned to explore Chicago on his own, Dart said at a crowded news conference.

The teen called his mother on Aug. 5, 1976, to let her know he had arrived in Chicago, but his family never heard from him again, according to Dart.

During the chilly nighttime hours on Dec. 22, 1978, police began one of the grisliest excavations in the history of American crime. For weeks to come, Chicago and the nation watched in horror as the crawl space under the home of 36-year-old John Wayne Gacy, a onetime children's clown, was revealed to be a makeshift tomb. The bodies of 29 young men were eventually recovered from the Norwood Park neighborhood home. Four others were found in Illinois rivers. The first victim died in 1972, the last in 1978, only 10 days before Gacy's arrest. For decades, authorities could not identify eight of the victims.

Haakenson's nephew — who had never met him but had taken an interest in his disappearance — recently persuaded Haakenson's brother and sister to submit DNA samples for testing.

The nephew "felt very, very compelled throughout his life to find out about his uncle," Dart said. "He wanted to bring some type of closure himself."

Sisterman described the nephew as "the hero of the family."

"He started the ball rolling," she said. "He was like, who the heck disappears? ... He was so curious, like, obsessed with finding Jimmie."

The DNA testing showed a "strong genetic association" with Victim 24, authorities said. In addition, detectives examined other data, including the initial missing person report, to conclude that Victim 24 was in fact Haakenson.

The sheriff's office formally notified Haakenson's family of the identification Monday.

"It's beyond heartbreaking when you're explaining to them that their worst possible horrors are actually, unfortunately, true," Dart said.

Haakenson's mother had come to Chicago in 1979 after Gacy's arrest and the discovery of the bodies in his crawl space, Dart said. Her attempt to find out if her son was among Gacy's victims failed because she did not have his dental records — then the main method of identifying remains, Dart said.

She died in 2008 without ever knowing what happened to her son, Sisterman said.

"She wasn't able to know where her son was, and that's kind of sad," Sisterman said.

The Cook County Sheriff's office has identified another victim of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. (CBS) The Cook County Sheriff's office has identified another victim of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. (CBS) See more videos

Haakenson was a normal teenager, Sisterman said, and the siblings had a happy childhood despite their parents' divorce. They were raised by their mother, she said.

Haakenson was born in Chicago, and their father had worked there, Sisterman said.

"Maybe he wanted to go back where he was born or something," she said. "Maybe he thought he'd see his dad."

Sisterman and the rest of Haakenson's family plan to visit the Chicago-area grave where the remains of Gacy's then-unidentified victims were laid to rest.

They will hold a memorial service and have Haakenson's name engraved on the tombstone, she said.

"We're still processing everything," she said. "We're kind of overwhelmed.'

Dart reopened the Gacy investigation in October 2011 in an effort to use modern scientific methods and technology — unavailable at the time of the murders — to help identify the eight victims whose names remained a mystery.

The next month, the sheriff's office confirmed the remains of William George Bundy through DNA as one of Gacy's unknown victims. Bundy, an accomplished diver and gymnast at Chicago's Senn High School who worked construction jobs after dropping out, was 19 when he disappeared in October 1976.

In addition, through its efforts to identify the Gacy victims, the sheriff's office solved four cold-case murders and located five missing persons alive and two others who had died without their families' knowledge. But none of those were related to Gacy.

Dart said his office continues to try to uncover the identities of the six Gacy victims whose identities remain unknown.

About 170 different leads have been provided to the sheriff's office from families who suspect their loved ones may have been killed by Gacy, officials said, and investigators so far have looked at about 130 of them.

In addition, 55 people have submitted DNA samples to be analyzed in connection with the investigation since the case was reopened in 2011, said Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

"Every family deserves to have closure," Dart said Wednesday.

Investigators may never know just how Gacy and Haakenson crossed paths. Gacy was known to lure his victims with job offers at his remodeling and construction business. In addition, he would frequent areas heavily populated by gay men or parts of the city where he knew young men would likely be alone, Dart said.

Haakenson's identification could aid in determining the identity of the remains found buried just below his in Gacy's crawl space, Dart said.

Because authorities now know Haakenson likely died in early August 1976, the body buried beneath his — Victim 26 — was probably killed a short time before, Dart said.

The body found buried above Haakenson's was long ago identified as the remains of Rick Johnston, who was last heard from on Aug. 6, 1976, the day after Haakenson called his mother from Chicago.

"The bodies were buried almost consecutively as he was murdering people and filling up the crawl space," Dart said.

The sheriff's office has DNA records on file for Victim 26 as well as the other unidentified remains, and Dart encouraged anyone who suspects their loved one might have been killed by Gacy to come forward.

"All we need to do is supply DNA from living relatives."

