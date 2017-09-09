Broward, Miami-Dade power outages continue to climb even as Hurricane Irma shifts

As Hurricane Irma’s tropical-storm winds neared South Florida on Saturday, more than 83,000 homes and businesses in the tri-county region lost power, according to Florida Power & Light.

As of 5 p.m., there were 57,321 outages in Miami-Dade, 22,798 in Broward, and 3,215 in Palm Beach County. Power losses have increased throughout South Florida, compared with an hour ago.

FPL said it had shut down one of Turkey Point’s two nuclear reactors. As Irma’s path changed, the decision was made to leave the second reactor online, as hurricane-force winds were no longer expected at the site.

The same applied to the utility’s nuclear plant in Jensen Beach.

At this point in time, “it is not expected that the St. Lucie nuclear power plant will be shut down as result of Irma, though we will closely monitor the changing weather conditions,” the utility said.

FPL on Saturday lowered the number homes and businesses it expects to lose power to 3.1 million customer accounts, or 6 million people in its service area, which is half the state. On Friday, the utility had estimated that 4.1 million accounts or 9 million people would lose power in the storm.

The Juno Beach-based electric utility has been restoring power even as there are outages, with plans to work until winds get too high for safety.

The good news in South Florida is that recovery from power outages caused by Hurricane Irma is now expected to be a repair job, FPL spokesman Rob Gould said Saturday at a mid-day news conference. If the hurricane continues on its present track and strength, Florida’s west coast could be more of a “rebuild” to restore power, he said.

Repairing equipment and reconnecting lines can be done more quickly than rebuilding the electric grid, which FPL warned on Friday could be the case in the tri-county region.

As Hurricane Irma shifted toward the west coast of Florida on Saturday, restoration crews that were previously set up in Lake City are moving east toward Daytona Beach and toward the Treasure Coast, and Orlando crews are moving to South Florida, Gould said.

“As Irma’s track continues to evolve, we are adjusting our crews and moving them in position as we need to so they’re best able to respond,” he said.

Palm Beach County is now out of the forecast “cone,” though it still could get hurricane-force gusts and will get tropical-force winds.

“Remember the strength of this storm. It could become a Category 5 at any time. We have to be ever vigilant,” Gould said. “Everybody needs not to get lulled into complacency.”

Still, CEO Eric Silagy said he expects power restoration after the storm to take “multi-weeks,” as it did after Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida in 1992, and was upgraded to a Category 5 storm.

FPL said it now has 16,000 crews from around the country — from California, Massachusetts Texas, Colorado and Wisconsin, including its own to restore power once hurricane and tropical winds subside. So far, that’s about 1,000 more crew assembled for Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Gould said Saturday that the Hurricane Irma restoration “will be one of the most complex restorations the country has ever seen.”

FPL also said it will proactively shut down certain substations before they flood, so they can turn them back online more quickly. Silagy said that was a technique that worked during Super Storm Sandy in the Northeast and FPL found it worked during Hurricane Matthew last year.

The electric utility can see whether a house or business is out of power even in the field via iPads, which utility restoration workers will be using in their work.

But after the storm has ended, FPL asks customers to report their outages, just in case there’s some damage that is affecting the location.

Then check back in coming weeks for estimated restoration times, by downloading the FPL mobile app, going online at www.FPL.com, calling 800-468-8243 (800-4OUTAGE).

