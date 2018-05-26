Alberto to dump heavy rain on South Florida; Gov. declares state of emergency

Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes its way north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Only the western tip of Florida’s Panhandle is in the projected path of the storm but the governor urged all Florida residents to be prepared for severe weather.

“The track of these storms can change without notice,” said Scott. “Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted – everyone in our state must be prepared.”

The state of emergency also ensures that state and local governments have plenty of time, resources, and flexibility to get prepared for this storm.

Heavy rain, wind gusts, strong rip currents, possible flash flooding and perhaps even tornadoes are forecast across South Florida during the Memorial Day weekend.

A flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida, as the region braces for rough weather from the eastern fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto, which was moving slowly and erratically Saturday morning. As the day wore on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Miami reported the certainty of flooding had increased for all of South Florida, including Collier County.

The flood watch runs from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, the period when Alberto is expected to pass closest to the region on its course toward the northern Gulf coast.

Although the east side of the storm isn’t expected to reach Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties, the storm’s outer bands are expected to bring the area heavy rain, gusts of more than 40 mph, strong rip currents and the possibility of tornadoes, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service in Miami.

Such winds typically would only break small tree branches, said Robert Molleda, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service. But with the ground already saturated by previous rains, he said it’s possible trees could be uprooted and fall on power lines, causing outages.

All of South Florida is also at risk for tornadoes throughout Saturday night and all of Sunday, according to a 3 p.m. briefing from the weather service in Miami.

Alberto, appearing a week before the official start of hurricane season, maintained sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 13 mph toward the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm and storm surge warnings for the northern Gulf coast, from eastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Dry Tortugas in the Florida Keys.

The storm’s sustained winds are expected to intensify to 65 mph over the next three days, as it approaches the northern Gulf coast. This would make Alberto a strong subtropical storm, although well short of the 74 mph threshold for hurricane strength.

Rain chances, as forecast by the National Weather Service, are between 70 and 80 percent throughout the Memorial Day weekend. It’s not until mid-week that the rain chance dips to 40 percent, which is more typical for South Florida’s rainy season.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the storm was about 65 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba or about 195 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is forecast to come closest to South Florida late Saturday night and early Sunday morning — although it will remain well out in the Gulf of Mexico.

Even though South Florida is not in the projected path of Alberto, the region is on the east side — the wettest side — of the storm. In contrast to a tropical storm or hurricane, where the strongest winds are at the center, a subtropical storm can have the most powerful winds far from the core.

The “subtropical” designation is a nuance in the world of weather science. Essentially, the characteristics of a subtropical system mean it lacks the punch to quickly increase in strength and become a hurricane.

On its current forecast track, Alberto is expected to continue its slow journey north through the weekend until making a turn to the northwest Monday as it approaches the north-central Gulf coast, the hurricane center said.

About three to seven inches are expected for the greater Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas, with three to four inches expected for Palm Beach County.

“Locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf coast into early next week,” senior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart said in Friday’s tropical weather outlook.

Meteorologists are calling Memorial Day Weekend a washout, thanks to Alberto. With the likelihood of wet weather ahead, here’s a survival guide on what to do while staying dry over the long weekend. (Johnny Diaz, Phillip Valys) (Johnny Diaz, Phillip Valys)

