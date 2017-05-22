Multiple people reported dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Multiple people have been killed and more were injured Monday night in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The explosion happened just after Grande’s concert had ended, witnesses said.

“Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available,” Manchester police announced on Twitter.

“We were all exiting the venue when around 10:40-10:45 p.m.-ish a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the Guardian newspaper.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us…. Everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could. Everyone was in a huge state of panic.”

This story will be updated.

matt.pearce@latimes.com

@mattdpearce