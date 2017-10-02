At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
- Photos from Las Vegas
Country music fan tries to save wounded friend, who dies in his arms
|Melissa Etehad
True country music fans , Adrian Murfitt, 35, and childhood friend Brian MacKinnon, 33, traveled from Anchorage to Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s concert on the Strip.
They had moved toward front of the stage to listen to Jason Aldean, Murfitt’s favorite artist, right before the shooting started.
“It sounded like fireworks, like a cracking sound right behind us,” said MacKinnon, 33.
When Murfitt, 35, turned to what was causing the rattling noise, a bullet hit him in the neck. Mackinnon said he used a shirt to apply pressure on his friend's neck.
With bullets still flying, MacKinnon said, an off-duty firefighter tried to clear the blood that was blocking Murfitt’s windpipes.
“He started to go blue even with the CPR,” MacKinnon recalled.”Then we heard more gunshots and people started falling.”
MacKinnon said the firefighter told him to run. “The fireman told me ‘there’s no coming back from this,' but I told him I wasn’t leaving my friend.”
MacKinnon said Murfitt later died in his hands.