At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

Country music fan tries to save wounded friend, who dies in his arms

Melissa Etehad
People hug and seek cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival as the shooting scene unfolds in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)
 True country music fans , Adrian Murfitt, 35, and childhood friend Brian MacKinnon, 33, traveled from Anchorage  to Las Vegas to attend Sunday’s concert on the Strip.

They had moved toward front of the stage to listen to Jason Aldean, Murfitt’s favorite artist, right before the shooting started.

“It sounded like fireworks, like a cracking sound right behind us,” said MacKinnon, 33. 

When Murfitt, 35, turned to what was causing the rattling noise, a bullet hit him in the neck. Mackinnon said he used a shirt to apply pressure on his friend's neck.

With bullets still flying, MacKinnon said, an off-duty firefighter tried to clear the blood that was blocking Murfitt’s windpipes.

“He started to go blue even with the CPR,” MacKinnon recalled.”Then we heard more gunshots and people started falling.”

MacKinnon said the firefighter told him to run. “The fireman told me ‘there’s no coming back from this,' but I told him I wasn’t leaving my friend.”

MacKinnon said Murfitt later died in his hands.

